Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch trade-in values alongside discounts for students

As Summer break comes to an end for many students across the US, Samsung has announced new discounts available for students as well as improved trade-in offers towards Galaxy Watch.

Available starting today through early September, Samsung is offering boosted trade-in credits on several Galaxy Watch models. This includes the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, which get up to $250 and $350 in trade-in values, respectively. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, gets up to $250 off with trade-in while Watch 6 is available with up to $200 in trade-in credits. That’s on top of last year’s model also being just $199 nowadays for the smallest size.

For students (in college, etc), Samsung has additional offers available for the Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Watch 7 is 25% off for students, an offer that can be stacked with the boosted trade-ins. Watch 6 Classic is also 20% off, also with the same trade-in credits.

Both of these offers also extend to certain employees at companies that are partnered with Samsung. You can activate education or workplace offers on Samsung.com through the “extra savings with Samsung Offer Programs” that appears on the purchase page.

You’ll have to act fast, though, with Samsung ending Watch 7 offers on September 1 and Watch 6 Classic on September 8.

Student discounts and other perks are also available on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24+, and more.

