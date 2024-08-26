 Skip to main content

Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch trade-in values alongside discounts for students

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 26 2024 - 12:15 pm PT
0 Comments

As Summer break comes to an end for many students across the US, Samsung has announced new discounts available for students as well as improved trade-in offers towards Galaxy Watch.

Available starting today through early September, Samsung is offering boosted trade-in credits on several Galaxy Watch models. This includes the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, which get up to $250 and $350 in trade-in values, respectively. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, gets up to $250 off with trade-in while Watch 6 is available with up to $200 in trade-in credits. That’s on top of last year’s model also being just $199 nowadays for the smallest size.

For students (in college, etc), Samsung has additional offers available for the Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Watch 7 is 25% off for students, an offer that can be stacked with the boosted trade-ins. Watch 6 Classic is also 20% off, also with the same trade-in credits.

Both of these offers also extend to certain employees at companies that are partnered with Samsung. You can activate education or workplace offers on Samsung.com through the “extra savings with Samsung Offer Programs” that appears on the purchase page.

You’ll have to act fast, though, with Samsung ending Watch 7 offers on September 1 and Watch 6 Classic on September 8.

Student discounts and other perks are also available on Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24+, and more.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications