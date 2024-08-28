Boox Go 6 Android-powered e-reader launches for $150

Following the impressive Go Color 7, Onyx has launched the Boox Go 6 Android-powered e-reader at an enticing entry price point.

This 6-inch e-reader looks eerily similar to the Kindle lineup, but with some notable benefits over the locked-in Amazon device. One of the biggest supposed benefits here is an improved Carta 1300 screen, which is based on the latest e-ink technology and touts deeper black and whiter whites. The resolution on the Boox Go 6 is set at 1,448 x 1,072 pixels with 300ppi.

Sadly, it only supports monochrome colors unlike the color-capable Go Color 7. However, lots of the functions found on the bigger sibling are available here including text-to-speech, support for up to 20 document formats, plus a native light and dark mode for comfortable content consumption.

Other hardware notables on the Boox Go 6 include 32GB of onboard storage, 2GB RAM, and it’s powered by an unspecific octa-core SoC. The battery is fairly small at just 1,500mAh, but the lower power display and resolution should mean long lifespans. USB-C charging comes as standard here with no mention of the top-up speeds. Bluetooth 5.0 is also available for connecting up your other accessories.

A heavily modified version of Android 12 is used here, which should allow for some extra customization and access to the Play Store means you’re not limited to just standard e-reader tasks on the Boox Go 6. At just 160g, it’s a lightweight accessory that can be stuffed into a bag or even a large pocket and used on the go.

At $149.99, Onyx is clearly aiming squarely at the Kindle Paperwhite with the Boox Go 6. While it likely won’t hit the same sales figures, it could be a great alternative with more usability than just reading.

