Play Store can now download multiple Android app updates at the same time

Following adding the functionality for new app installs earlier this year, the Google Play Store is once rolling out support for downloading multiple Android app updates at the same time.

Downloading apps can sometimes feel a bit tedious on Android because, for years now, the Play Store has had to do this one at a time. Until both the download and installation were complete, the next app in line wouldn’t start downloading. That could be especially annoying if you happen to be running through a huge list of updates.

Earlier this year, Google started rolling out the ability to download multiple apps at once. As we reported back in April, the functionality was pretty widely available, but it came with a catch.

It only worked for new app installs.

Some users did see simultaneous app downloads working for updates briefly back in April, but the functionality largely disappeared for those who did have it within a few days.

We’re seeing simultaneous app update downloads working in the Google Play Store today across multiple devices, and a few of our readers are seeing the same behavior this week as well. It’s unclear if this is a server-side change on Google’s part or an update to the Play Store itself, but the functionality is much appreciated.

As far as we can tell, you can download up to three app updates at once through the Play Store. The apps will start to download, with only anything beyond three showing the “Pending” status that we’re all so used to seeing in the Play Store. This matches the App Store on iOS which can also download up to three apps at once.

The same limit of three also now applies to new app installs, which was previously limited to two at a time.

