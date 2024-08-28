 Skip to main content

Play Store can now download multiple Android app updates at the same time

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2024 - 7:10 am PT
15 Comments
Google Play Store on an Android phone

Following adding the functionality for new app installs earlier this year, the Google Play Store is once rolling out support for downloading multiple Android app updates at the same time.

Downloading apps can sometimes feel a bit tedious on Android because, for years now, the Play Store has had to do this one at a time. Until both the download and installation were complete, the next app in line wouldn’t start downloading. That could be especially annoying if you happen to be running through a huge list of updates.

Earlier this year, Google started rolling out the ability to download multiple apps at once. As we reported back in April, the functionality was pretty widely available, but it came with a catch.

It only worked for new app installs.

Some users did see simultaneous app downloads working for updates briefly back in April, but the functionality largely disappeared for those who did have it within a few days.

We’re seeing simultaneous app update downloads working in the Google Play Store today across multiple devices, and a few of our readers are seeing the same behavior this week as well. It’s unclear if this is a server-side change on Google’s part or an update to the Play Store itself, but the functionality is much appreciated.

As far as we can tell, you can download up to three app updates at once through the Play Store. The apps will start to download, with only anything beyond three showing the “Pending” status that we’re all so used to seeing in the Play Store. This matches the App Store on iOS which can also download up to three apps at once.

The same limit of three also now applies to new app installs, which was previously limited to two at a time.

More on Android:

Thanks Gem, Dylan, and Wael!

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Google Play Store

Google Play Store

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications