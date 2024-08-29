Verizon launching satellite-based messaging using the same network as Google Pixel 9

Satellite connectivity is starting to show up on more smartphones, and now Verizon is stepping into the ring with its own satellite messaging for smartphones that uses the same tech as Google’s latest Pixel phones.

Verizon announced this week that it is partnering with Skylo for a “direct-to-device messaging service” that uses satellite connectivity. It starts with emergency messaging and location sharing when traditional networks are out of reach. This would launch later this year in the Fall, Verizon says:

Starting this fall, customers on certain smartphones have access to emergency messaging and location sharing even when a terrestrial cellular network is not available. Coming next year, Verizon will offer the ability to text anywhere via satellite for customers with select devices.

There’s no list of what “certain smartphones” will support this functionality though.

Starting “next year,” Verizon adds that “select devices” will be able to “text anywhere” using satellite connections, implying this would be available beyond just emergency use. Currently, Google and Apple only support using satellite connectivity in emergency situations.

Notably, Verizon is using the same partner as Google is for satellite connectivity, Skylo. Google also works with Garmin for emergency response for Pixel 9 owners.

Presumably, Android phones will be a key focus of Verizon’s effort, as iPhones launched since the iPhone 14 series have already natively supported satellite connectivity. Android phones, meanwhile, have struggled to gain traction with the tech, with Qualcomm pulling the plug on “Snapdragon Satellite” late last year due to Android manufacturers not adopting it.

More on Satellite Connectivity:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram