Huawei will launch a tri-fold smartphone with 10-inch display next week

Huawei has just announced a September 10 event where the company is set to launch the world’s first tri-fold smartphone which, apparently, has a 10-inch display.

Book-style foldables have delivered the dream of having a tablet that you can fold in half and store in your pocket, but only to the point of having pretty small screens for what’s supposed to be a tablet. That’s where the idea of a tri-fold smartphone comes into play, allowing for a larger screen that still condenses down to the size of a normal device. We’ve seen plenty of concepts of this over the years, but no one has actually brought the idea to market.

Until now.

On Weibo, Huawei has officially announced a September 10 event where it will launch new hardware. The teaser itself doesn’t reveal anything, but Huawei previously confirmed that it would launch this tri-fold device in September.

Leaked images of the device (via GSMArena) show off the three-fold design and a large screen when opened up. According to Ross Young, a display analyst, the screen measures 10-inches when unfolded.

This device will likely only be available in China for a while, but it could expand to the global market in time. Notably, though, it would still lack Google apps due to the ongoing ban.

