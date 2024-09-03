 Skip to main content

Google’s Android 15 statue is pretty ‘vanilla’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 3 2024 - 10:27 am PT
1 Comment

Internally, Android releases are still codenamed after desserts, and the Android 15 statue reflects that “Vanilla Ice Cream” nature.

Dave Burke, who no longer leads Android engineering, shared a picture of the new statue in Mountain View, California. It features The Bot, as the 3D mascot is officially known as, sitting on a park bench holding a waffle cone of vanilla ice cream (with sprinkles). The character is wearing a red and white t-shirt with a stripped breast pocket and sleeves.

There is an inscription on the bench, which is only accessible to Googlers compared to the previous statue garden, though you’ll still find some large-scale Android figurines scattered around the campus.

The Android 15 statue has a more interesting (and practical) design than last year’s upside down mascot, though the swing for Android 13 was definitely cooler. With the annual statues, Google is preserving the whimsy around Android releases.

The Android 15 update for Google Pixel is not expected to arrive until next month. The biggest feature is Private Space, while there are some smaller tweaks to the interface that users will notice. Otherwise, it’s not a significant release, with the codename more or less reflecting that.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 15

Android 15

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications