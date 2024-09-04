 Skip to main content

Google Drive app for Windows adding ARM support for Snapdragon X soon

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 4 2024 - 7:25 am PT
0 Comments

A few months after Snapdragon X laptops hit the market, Google has confirmed plans for the Drive app to support ARM chips.

One of the key issues with Windows on ARM has been support for apps, as many don’t work natively. That’s a problem that’s slowly changing, though, as updates arrive.

It’s now been confirmed that the Google Drive app is gaining support for Windows on Arm.

The app, which currently isn’t available to ARM PCs, will be updated with native support in Q4 2024. The reveal was made during Qualcomm’s IFA 2024 press conference as noted by The Verge. The same event revealed that NordVPN and ExpressVPN are now available for Snapdragon X laptops, filling a need for VPN apps on these ARM machines as most apps were previously not supported.

Google has been making a push for Windows apps as of late, recently announcing an “Essentials” suite and also bringing Chrome to ARM natively. One recent app still missing ARM support entirely (even emulated) is Quick Share, Google’s file-sharing app for Android devices.

More on Windows:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Drive

Google Drive
Windows

Windows

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications