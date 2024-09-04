Google Drive app for Windows adding ARM support for Snapdragon X soon

A few months after Snapdragon X laptops hit the market, Google has confirmed plans for the Drive app to support ARM chips.

One of the key issues with Windows on ARM has been support for apps, as many don’t work natively. That’s a problem that’s slowly changing, though, as updates arrive.

It’s now been confirmed that the Google Drive app is gaining support for Windows on Arm.

The app, which currently isn’t available to ARM PCs, will be updated with native support in Q4 2024. The reveal was made during Qualcomm’s IFA 2024 press conference as noted by The Verge. The same event revealed that NordVPN and ExpressVPN are now available for Snapdragon X laptops, filling a need for VPN apps on these ARM machines as most apps were previously not supported.

Google has been making a push for Windows apps as of late, recently announcing an “Essentials” suite and also bringing Chrome to ARM natively. One recent app still missing ARM support entirely (even emulated) is Quick Share, Google’s file-sharing app for Android devices.

