Google updates Nearby Share to Quick Share on Windows

As Quick Share rolls out to Android, Google has updated Nearby Share for Windows with the latest branding.

This includes replacing the double helix logo with the two arrows arraigned in a circle icon. “Quick Share from Google” appears through the Windows app, with a banner explaining how “Nearby Share is now Quick Share” at the bottom of the screen.

Google does not appear to have renamed the folder where received files are downloaded to, but you can do that manually.

The changes are live with version 1.0.1444.0, though the download page has yet to be refreshed. There are no other changes to the app today.

This comes as Samsung previously said its own Quick Share app and Google’s Nearby Share for Windows won’t merge functionality until Q3 of 2024. It follows Samsung’s implementation of Quick Share being slightly different on Android. The company is already not using the Google Play services version of Quick Share available to all other Android devices, but rather managing and updating things through the Galaxy Store.

More on Quick Share:

Thanks, Anthony!