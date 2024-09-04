 Skip to main content

Samsung ends software updates for Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Tab S7, S7+

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 4 2024 - 8:10 am PT
Samsung has ended software updates for a few of its older devices, including the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Through an update to its Security Updates page, Samsung has confirmed that it will end software updates on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the second flip phone the company launched. The Flip 5G made its debut in late 2020 as an iterative update to the original Flip. It brought 5G support and few hardware updates, but wasn’t as big of an update as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was a year later.

Now, the device is no longer actively supported by Samsung after 4 years. The Flip 5G’s last update was Android 13.

Beyond that, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ have also been dropped, again with Android 13 having been its last update. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE was dropped previously, while the Tab S8 series is still supported with quarterly security updates.

