Google continues real-world Play Points promo with new Playground game

For the past few months, Google Play has been heavily promoting its Play Points loyalty program, with the latest example being at Zedd In The Park and with Playground.

Zedd In The Park is a musical festival happening in Los Angeles this weekend, with Google Play previously having physical activations at Pokemon Go Fest and Comic-Con. There will be a multi-level, 3,600-square-foot “Google Play Playground” at the LA State Historic Park that provides the “best view of the main stage in the park, glow-in-the-dark games, an interactive dance floor, and more.”

If you’re a Play Points member, there’s a “fast-track entrance, members-only bonus level, and exclusive rewards.” The program has 220 million members in 35 countries, and is “one of the largest loyalty programs in the world.”

For Play Points members that can’t attend, Google created a digital Playground endless runner game. From September 6-30, you can “travel through a virtual Playground inspired by the Zedd In The Park experience and dodge obstacles to score Play Points that can be used towards exclusive Zedd In The Park merchandise (terms apply).” This includes:

An exclusive 12’’ vinyl version of Zedd’s latest release Telos signed by Zedd himself.

A limited-edition fanny pack from Zedd’s archived merch collection.

A Google Play exclusive Zedd In The Park bucket hat to add to your festival gear.

A custom, collectible Zedd In The Park festival poster.

A Zedd In The Park festival bundle that includes Pixel Buds, collectible Zedd In The Park bandana, and a pin.

