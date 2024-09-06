 Skip to main content

Pocket Casts for Android adding clip sharing, transcripts

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 6 2024 - 3:45 am PT
After redesigning its Android widgets earlier this year, Pocket Casts is getting transcripts and the ability to create and share an interesting section of a podcast as a video/audio clip. 

From the now playing screen, the current menu lets you Share podcast, Share episode, or Current position as links. 

Version 7.72 of Pocket Casts, which is currently in beta, adds a “Clip” option to the Share menu. You get a simple timeline to select the desired portion, with the start time and duration noted below. 

There are three options for the design of the video clip, as well as the ability to download an audio file. Once done, you select whether you want to share that file directly to a social app or save locally, while “Copy link” gives you an online option. 

Pocket Casts is also getting a Transcript option that is not yet live or available for all podcasts/episodes.

You can expect Pocket Casts 7.72 with clip share and transcripts to hit stable in two weeks, or join the beta here to test it now.

Similarly, Pocket Casts last month added the ability to rate podcasts — out of five stars — by going to a feed while the Mac and Windows clients recently got a big update.

