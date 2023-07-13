 Skip to main content

Pocket Casts for Wear OS graduates from beta, now widely available

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 13 2023 - 7:38 am PT
0 Comments
pocket casts wear os app

Wear OS has been getting better apps for a while now, and as of this week there’s a new option widely available to users. Pocket Casts for Wear OS has left beta and is now available for all smartwatches.

Compatible with both Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 2 smartwatches, Pocket Casts for Wear OS is a fairly simple, but very capable podcast app that lets you listen to your favorite podcasts and even download them directly to your watch.

We went hands-on with the Pocket Casts app on Wear when it launched in beta a month ago, and the overall impression is that it’s a very well done podcast app for smartwatches. It has every feature you’d want access to and is easy to navigate and understand.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Pocket Casts explains when the app can do:

You can access any episode from your subscribed podcasts, Up Next queue, or Filters, as well as being able to access your uploaded cloud files. Episodes can be played, downloaded, queued/unqueued, archived/unarchived, starred/unstarred, or marked/unmarked as played. And you can even adjust Playback Effects; change the playback speed, trim excess silence, and switch on Volume Boost to make voices sound louder.

Once podcasts are used on the app, you’ll be able to stream them directly through your watch, but only through connected headphones. The watch’s own speaker won’t be able to play the podcast aloud as we mentioned back in June.

You can download the Pocket Casts app for Wear OS via the Play Store today. You’ll need to be a Pocket Casts Plus member in order to use it, though. Pocket Casts Plus runs $4/month or $40/year.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.