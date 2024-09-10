Google rolls out Tab Groups to Chrome for iPhone and iPad

Chrome Tab Groups can already be saved across signed-in desktops, but Google will soon sync them with your mobile devices. Meanwhile, Tabs Groups are now available on iOS.

Google confirmed today that the ability to sync Tab Groups between mobile and desktop Chrome is “coming soon.” If you create and name a group on mobile, it appears in the Bookmarks Bar on desktop at the left. Google is working on a dedicated Tab Group UI for Android.

Meanwhile, Tab Groups are now live in Chrome for iOS with version 128. On the iPhone and iPad, you create one by long-pressing a tab and selecting “Add Tab to New Group,” with the ability to name and assign a color.

Afterwards, it’s the same menu workflow to add other pages. You unfortunately cannot drag-and-drop tabs in the grid like on Android.

Finally, “Chrome is experimenting with suggesting pages to revisit based on tabs you opened up on your other devices.” It makes use of the existing “Continue with this tab” card on the New Tab Page that already surfaces local tabs after you’ve been away from the browser.

This feature will be available on Android, iOS, and desktop, with Google wanting to save you from needing to “bookmark the page or remember the exact URL.”

