Samsung drops prices on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds 3 alongside trade-in boosts

Less than two months after their launch, Samsung is offering cash discounts on the Galaxy Buds 3 series and its latest Galaxy Watch models.

Through its ongoing “Discover” sale this week, Samsung is offering some solid discounts on its brand new accessories.

Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are both discounted, with $30 off on each. This brings prices down to $159 and $219 respectively. Beyond that, Samsung will also give you up to $100 in trade-in credits for older earbuds. You can get the full credit with Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and AirPods 2.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is matching the cash discount on Galaxy Buds 3.

Beyond that, Samsung is also offering its first cash discounts on its latest Galaxy Watch models. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is $50 off, bringing its price down to $599. On top of that, you can get up to $350 in trade-in credit when you trade in devices such as Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Finally, Galaxy Watch 7 is also $20 off for both the 40mm and 44mm sizes, with up to $250 in trade-in credit when trading in select Apple Watches, or $225 for most recent Galaxy Watch models.

Again, Best Buy is matching the cash discounts here, but not the trade-in values.

