Google Messages is #1 on Play Store top charts with Samsung push [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 11 2024 - 8:06 am PT
In recent weeks, users on older Samsung Galaxy phones have been prompted to switch to Google Messages, which has resulted in the app moving up the Play Store’s top chart.

Update 9/11: As of the past few days, Google Messages is at the #1 position on the Top free chart in the US Play Store. This is not the case in other countries.

Original 9/3: As of three days ago, Messages was number two in the Google Play “Top free” chart. It surpassed TikTok, Instagram, and other social apps, as well as direct competitors like WhatsApp.

The SMS/RCS client has since fallen, but is still in the top five as of Tuesday. The only other Google app near it is Gemini in the 10th position, while YouTube Kids is 64th, Google Translate is 79th, and Google Wallet is 84th. 

With the Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6, Samsung Messages is no longer pre-installed in the US. However, what’s happening with the top charts is due to Samsung pushing older users, like those on the S21, to download Google Messages. The migration has not been smooth with some reports of lost conversations and starred messages.

Google Messages has over 5 billion downloads at this point. 

