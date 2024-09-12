 Skip to main content

Google Chrome getting one-tap notification unsubscribe, starting on Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 12 2024 - 9:01 am PT
2 Comments
Chrome notification unsubscribe

Google is updating Safety Check in Chrome for Android and desktop, with a big focus on getting rid of unwanted website notifications through features like one-tap unsubscribe.

This “upgraded” Safety Check automatically runs in the background instead of having to be manually invoked on mobile. A “Safety at a glance” dashboard makes sure Chrome is updated and Safe Browsing is enabled, while showing any compromised passwords. There’s a high-level checkmark reminiscent of Android’s Security & privacy section. It’s rolling out with Chrome 128.

  • Android: Settings > Safety Check
  • Desktop: Settings > Privacy and security > Safety Check
Chrome notification unsubscribe

Chrome will take “more proactive steps to keep you safe,” like revoking permissions from sites you no longer visit and flagging potentially unwanted notifications. There is a log with the ability to undo these actions. On Pixel devices, Google Chrome is adding a one-tap “Unsubscribe” button to web notifications. This is widely rolling out and “coming soon to more Android devices.” 

This feature has already resulted in a 30 percent reduction in notification volume on supported Pixel devices, and we’re looking forward to bringing it to the broader ecosystem. 

Similarly, Safety Check will automatically revoke the notification permissions from sites that Google Safe Browsing “finds to be deceiving users into granting the permission.”

On desktop, Safety Check will flag Chrome Extensions that “may pose a security risk to you” with a summary panel to quickly remove them. 

Lastly, Chrome for Android and desktop have one-time permissions, like for camera or microphone access, that are revoked after you leave a site. 

More on Chrome:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google C…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications