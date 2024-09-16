 Skip to main content

Google Slides adds multi-monitor support for presentations 

Sep 16 2024
The presentation experience in Google Slides is getting a nice quality-of-life update with multi-monitor support. 

As such, you can now view “Google Slides presentation controls on your computer while presenting to an audience using a connected external monitor or projector.” While the presentation is being displayed on a projector or bigger display, you’ll see speaker notes, the timer, and other Presentation View components on your laptop screen.

On the web, the Slideshow dropdown menu has a new Presentation display options button. You can check: Presenter view, Present from beginning, and/or Full screen. Then there’s “Display slideshow on” to pick between your built-in display and any external ones that are connected, with “Start slideshow” to continue.

This updated experience helps you present with greater confidence and gives you more control when managing multiple presentation displays. 

Multi-monitor support is rolling out now to Google Slides and will be available over the coming weeks for “all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.”

Google Slides multi-monitor

