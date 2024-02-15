Google redesigning Docs, Sheets, and Slides comments UI

Google Docs, along with Sheets and Slides, on the web is getting a redesign of the comments view that aims to “help you find and take action on comments easier than ever before.”

The existing placement of comments to the right of a document will remain available. “Minimize comments” (in Google Docs and Sheets) is available to reduce the comment cards to just avatar icons.

This “provides a quick preview with high level information about who is commenting when you hover over the minimized icons.” The expand/minimize button now appears inline instead of requiring you to use View > Comments.

Then there’s the ability to hide comments “when you want to focus solely on the content in Docs, Sheets, or Slides.”

Lastly, there’s the Comments panel/column when you tap that icon next to the Share button. It features an “updated search and filter functionality to focus on the most relevant comments.” There’s also a “For you” tab that “surfaces all the comments you need to take action on.”

This Docs/Sheets/Slides comments redesign is rolling out now for all Workspace customers and personal Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, Google Slides is rolling out a “Speaker Spotlight” when in slideshow mode to let “presenters insert their video feed directly into their Slides content.” There are a number of shape options with the ability to resize.

It’s available for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus.

