Fitbit app redesigns Heart Rate stats page

After last year’s revamp, Fitbit has been slowly updating more and more of the mobile app, with Heart Rate stats being the latest redesign.

There’s no change to the card in the Today tab, but the page is now called “Heart” instead of “Heart rate.” The first thing you see is a “Day” view instead of “Week” and having to then tap for today’s stats. (The other top tabs are Month, 3 Months, and Year.) The chart is mostly unchanged, with filters for Resting heart rate and Heart rate zones.

The update to the precise stats in a day view is in line with the rest of the new app.

The list of days in the Week view that shows the 24-hour HR graph is more compact, and not available in any other increment tab. As such, you can no longer continuously scroll.

At the bottom of every tab is a “Health assessments” carousel that links to: Irregular rhythm notifications, ECG, High heart rate notifications, and Low heart rate notifications.

The status bar is annoyingly still set to light text, while there’s no dark theme to speak of. We’re still waiting on updates to Health Metrics, Body responses, Stress Management, Food, and Water.

We’re seeing this heart rate redesign with version 4.25.2 of Fitbit for Android. The UI is unchanged on iOS.

More on Fitbit: