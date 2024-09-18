 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly has even smaller bezels than iPhone 16 Pro Max

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 18 2024 - 5:18 am PT
The bezel wars are largely over, but manufacturers keep pushing for thinner and thinner rails around the display. Following up on Apple’s impressively slim bezels on iPhone 16, Samsung is reportedly making the bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra even smaller.

Apple’s new iPhone 16 Pro Max has incredibly thin bezels, as has been pointed out by many in hands-on coverage of the new device. There’s no specific measurement floating around just yet, but rumors had claimed of an improvement upwards of 30%, and that’s from the iPhone 15 Pro, which already had some of the thinnest display bezels on the market.

Samsung, it seems, wants to catch up here, and plans to significantly trim the bezels around the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display.

Ice Universe says that the Galaxy S25 Ultra trims the bezels by around 0.2mm. That’s enough to be noticed by people who actually care about the display bezels, but what’s notable here is that Ice says that they should beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max by a narrow margin.

Do bezels matter in 2024? Arguably not at all, but it’s nice to see Samsung keeping up with Apple in this regard.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch early next year.

