WhatsApp may soon let you theme chats with colors and wallpapers [Gallery]

Work behind the scenes on WhatsApp suggests the popular app will soon let users individually theme chats with wallpapers and colors.

Spotted by WABetaInfo and Android Authority in the WhatsApp v2.24.20.12 beta on Android, the app is working on the ability to let you theme your various chats. These themes, which can be applied separately to each chat, include both the ability to pick a color theme, but also a wallpaper background for the chat.

By default, there would be 11 preset themes to choose from, but users would also be able to select a preferred color.

There’s also a slider for selecting the brightness of the theme.

When selecting a theme, it applies to all chats by default, but you can go into individual conversations to override the theme and select a new one that applies only to that chat. In those chats, the theme is also seen by the other user in the chat.

There’s no word on when WhatsApp may roll out this feature as it’s not live by default in this latest beta, but it’s clear there’s a substantial amount of work going into the development, hinting that a release could be quickly approaching.

