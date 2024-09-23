Google Photos rolling out video editor redesign with AI ‘presets’

After the Collections tab revamp and search updates, Google Photos is now rolling out a redesign of its mobile video editor. The goal is to make it “easier than ever to edit your favorite videos into stunning clips to share.”

Google Photos is placing the main editing tools “front and center” in the “Video” tab. Below the timeline you get:

Mute

Enhance : “Enhance colors and stabilize your videos in one tap”

: “Enhance colors and stabilize your videos in one tap” Speed : New tool to “dial up the action or create dramatic slow-mo”

: New tool to “dial up the action or create dramatic slow-mo” Stabilize

Export frame: Now at the end of the carousel instead of always being on the screen

Meanwhile, the trim tool has “improved controls that let [you] precisely cut the footage you want.”

In the new “Presets” tab, you get a carousel of “new AI-powered video presets to help you quickly get great edited videos with minimal effort.” You choices are:

Basic cut: “trim the video, adjust lighting, control speed.”

Slow-mo: “applying slow-mo”

Zoom: “zooming in the main action”

Track: “dynamic motion tracking of main subject”

We also see bottom tabs for Crop and Tools.

For reference, the old UI, which looks to be more compact, with seven tabs is below:

This Google Photos video editor redesign is “starting to roll out” today.

More on Google Photos: