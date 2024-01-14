Fitbit gets new Help Center hosted by Google

On Wednesday, Google announced big leadership changes that will inevitably see Fitbit move closer to the parent company. One way that’s already manifesting is with a new Fitbit Help Center that’s hosted on Google’s existing support infrastructure.

Fitbit Help articles are now found and hosted on support.google.com/fitbit after previously being located at help.fitbit.com. The content remains the same, while the native dark theme is a particular upside.

We’re excited to announce that the Fitbit Help Center has received a makeover! We’ve refreshed the design with a cleaner and more user-friendly interface. You can now find the help center at support.google.com/fitbit.

When you visit myhelp.fitbit.com homepage, searching for instructions/how to opens the new Fitbit Help Center hosted on the Google domain that’s used by Gmail, Pixel, and every other first-party product. Some high-level product pages still exist, but the help articles found within redirect you to the Google site.

High-level topics include:

Fitbit has also moved all its PDF manuals to the Google domain, including historic ones like Fitbit One and the Flyer Bluetooth headphones. Live support chat is also still handled by Fitbit rather than using Google’s solution.

Another thing that hasn’t changed today is the “Fitbit Community.” The support forum is unchanged from before and still hosted at community.fitbit.com, which is the same arrangement Google Nest has. It recently (in late December) celebrated its 10 year anniversary, which warranted a message from James Park (VP, GM & Co-Founder, Fitbit):

This month marks the 10 year anniversary of the Fitbit Community forum, and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for being a part of it this past decade. You all are the core of our community, and your dedication to helping each other create the best Fitbit experience is what makes Fitbit so special. Over the past 10 years, you’ve helped each other troubleshoot problems, learn new features, and stay motivated on your fitness journeys. You’ve created a welcoming and supportive space for everyone, regardless of their fitness level or goals and helped us support millions of people around the world to live healthier, happier lives. Thank you for being a part of the Fitbit Community!