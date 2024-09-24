 Skip to main content

Fitbit redesigns stat pages for Stress management score, Mood, and Mindfulness

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 24 2024 - 2:25 pm PT
Following heart rate last week, the latest Fitbit stat pages to undergo a Material You redesign are Body responses & mood, Mindfulness, and Stress management score.

These three stats are part of the Stress & mindfulness section of the app. There are some changes to the page names that align them with their Today feed cards. Everything is now more uniform, which is good for cross-app consistency.

We’re seeing this stress, mindfulness, and mood redesign with version 4.26.1 of the Fitbit app on Android.

Stress Management -> Body responses & mood

There are now “Day” and “Week” tabs, with the latter view replacing the reverse chronological timeline.

Mindfulness

There are no name changes here, while you get top tabs for Week, Month, and Year.

Stress Management -> Stress management score

The month view has been removed, which is unfortunate for long-term tracking.

Fitbit has also renamed “Responsiveness” to “Physical calmness” and “Exertion balance” to “Activity balance.”

In terms of what hasn’t been updated to the new style, we have: Health metrics, Weight, Food, and Water.

