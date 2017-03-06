Verizon is now pushing Android Nougat to its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung first pushed Android Nougat to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge in mid-January of this year, but it’s taken time for each carrier to eventually push it out to their variants of the phone. Out of the four big carriers, Verizon has been the only outstanding provider to not update its S7 family. Today, though, that’s changing.

Starting today and rolling out over the coming days, all Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users on Verizon Wireless should see OTAs for Android Nougat on their devices.

The update follows along the same lines as Samsung’s and other carrier’s S7 Nougat upgrades, bringing some refinements to the UI and adding features like improved multi-window and bundled notifications. Verizon also points out Samsung’s performance modes, improved battery saver, and enhancements to the always-on display. Verizon has also removed its go90 app in this update, something I’m sure will have everyone up in arms.

If you have a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge on Verizon Wireless, you can head into Settings > System Updates > Check for system updates to see if it is available for your device.