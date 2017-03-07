Has your smartphone been updated to Nougat yet? [Poll]

Google released the March Android distribution numbers today which showed a sharp increase in the percentage of phones currently running Nougat. While this number is helped by the arrival of new phones announced at CES and MWC, we are still waiting for many older flagships to get updated. Has your smartphone been updated to Nougat?

The Nougat distribution numbers are split up into two camps: Android 7.0 and 7.1. Obviously, 7.1 has yet to grow by too much as it is currently exclusively running on Pixel and newer Nexus devices. 7.0, however, increased by 1.5 percent bringing it up to a total of 2.4 percent of the entire Android market share.

Nougat was officially released late last year but it has taken months before we have seen many of the larger OEMs start rolling out official firmware updates. There are companies like Samsung which ran a public Nougat beta for the S7 and S7 edge and have since started rolling out the update to devices on T-Mobile and Verizon. We also have Lenovo slowly rolling out the update to the Moto Z and G4 lines while LG has announced that the update will soon come to the G4 and V10.

The Nougat update should eventually make its way to most phones released in the last two years but it is up to the OEMs and carriers to actually make that happen.

Has your phone been updated to Nougat yet? Answer the poll below and let us know which phone you have in the comments. Finally, if you have received the update, make sure to let us know how Android 7.0 is treating you.