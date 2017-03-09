How to use Google Now on Tap screen search with Google Assistant

One of Google’s quietly fantastic products in the past few years was Google Now on Tap. While it didn’t prove to be something we used every day, its impressive screen search features come in handy. Google Assistant, though, replaces Now on Tap, and it makes this functionality just a bit harder to find,

But it is still there, so here’s how to find the Google Now on Tap screen search within Google Assistant.

Triggering screen search with Google Now on Tap was as simple as long-pressing the home button and waiting a couple of seconds for the software to take a peek at what was shown on screen and pull up relevant information.

With Google Assistant, the process is ever so slightly different, so let’s take a closer look at what you’ll need to do.

Long-press home button to trigger Google Assistant To see results related to your screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen From here, you’ll see the same results you would see from Now on Tap Alternatively, you can wait approximately 5 seconds for the results to automatically appear

