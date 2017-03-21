Android O developer preview factory images now live for Pixel & Nexus devices [Update]

- Mar. 21st 2017 10:19 am PT

Android Android O
View Comments

Android O just dropped and brings along with it several new features, many of which we reported on earlier this month. Now, Google is making factory images available for several devices including Pixel and Nexus phones and tablets.

The best gifts for Android users

Currently, Android O will only be available via these factory images and won’t be available via the Android Beta Program over OTAs, but that is coming later on ahead of this year’s Google I/O. Google has yet to provide specific info on that just yet, though.

Android O is available now for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player. Download links are below or via Google’s download portal.

Update: 6P images now available.

Favorite Gear

Pixel XL

Pixel XL

Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

Android O

Android O

View THe Guide