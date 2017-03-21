Android O developer preview factory images now live for Pixel & Nexus devices [Update]

Android O just dropped and brings along with it several new features, many of which we reported on earlier this month. Now, Google is making factory images available for several devices including Pixel and Nexus phones and tablets.

Currently, Android O will only be available via these factory images and won’t be available via the Android Beta Program over OTAs, but that is coming later on ahead of this year’s Google I/O. Google has yet to provide specific info on that just yet, though.

Android O is available now for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player. Download links are below or via Google’s download portal.

Update: 6P images now available.