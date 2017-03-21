Google’s search app now gives you quick access to its various web apps [Video]

Google is all about incorporating all of its different services into a single app, and that is what the company has done with the search app. Now, either when you swipe over to Google Now or launch the Google app, you will see a list of icons below the search bar. Tap on the arrow button on the right side of these to open an app drawer full of different web services…

Announced in a blog post, these new shortcuts (as Google is calling them) help users quickly get the information they need. While some of these shortcuts launch games such as Tic Tac Toe, some are actual tools that allow users to check the weather, book a flight, and even quickly find a nearby ATM.

As mentioned in the announcement post, the Google search bar is perfect for when you know exactly what you’re looking for, but isn’t the best for finding upcoming events or discovering places around you. That is where the new entertainment, sports, and movies shortcuts come in. These will help you find things to do or just find an interesting topic to look into further.

These new shortcuts are launching today in the U.S. on Android, iOS, and the mobile web version of Google.