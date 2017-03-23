9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear VR $40, Sony Xperia XZ 32GB $430, iOrange-E USB-C 6.6 foot cable $7, more

- Mar. 23rd 2017 11:33 am PT

Android
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung Gear VR Headset for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) in three colors for $430 (Reg. $550)

Smartphone Accessories: iOrange-E USB-C 6.6 foot Braided Nylon Cable just $7 Prime shipped, more

Save nearly $330 on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, marked down to $2,070 shipped (Reg, $2,399)

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Your choice of thin bezel monitors at Amazon: Acer 24-inch WQHD $180 or HP 23-inch 1080p IPS $115

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

The #1 best-selling 4K A/V Receiver at Amazon gets a 33% price drop: Sony 7.2-Ch. w/ HDR + Bluetooth for $198 (Reg. $300)

Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)

Nest Cam Outdoor is a best-seller, buy it now for $160 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Lexar expands its lineup of popular USB flash drives with the new JumpDrive Tough

Stylishly cruise up to 22 miles per hour with Mercane’s Transboard electric scooter

Bring the Battle of Hoth home with Lego’s new Star Wars UCS T-47 Snowspeeder

