9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear VR $40, Sony Xperia XZ 32GB $430, iOrange-E USB-C 6.6 foot cable $7, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Gear VR Headset for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60)
Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) in three colors for $430 (Reg. $550)
Smartphone Accessories: iOrange-E USB-C 6.6 foot Braided Nylon Cable just $7 Prime shipped, more
Save nearly $330 on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, marked down to $2,070 shipped (Reg, $2,399)
9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Your choice of thin bezel monitors at Amazon: Acer 24-inch WQHD $180 or HP 23-inch 1080p IPS $115
- Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker is only $78 shipped (Orig. $150)
- This Drone comes with a 4K Sports Cam and is down to $285 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Daily Deals: iClever Foldable Wireless Keyboard $24, Portable Bluetooth Speaker $10, more
- H&M’s Midseason Sale offers up to 70% off starting at $4
- Pong comes to your living room with the official vintage Atari coffee table, pre-order now
- Games/Apps: Grand Theft Auto V $28, Titanfall 2 Deluxe from $20, iOS freebies, more
- Free Xbox Live Gold Games for April: Ryse, Walking Dead Season 2, AC Revelations, more
- Hypar’s Folding Kayak comes in at less than 20-pounds and fits in your luggage
- The TaoTronics Portable Garment Steamer for $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)
- Save 20% on sporting goods, tools, fashion, cameras and more at eBay w/ this promo code
- Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock in three colors for $23 Prime shipped
- Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives
- The high-octane F1 2016 racer for iOS gets its very first price drop on the App Store: $4
- This War of Mine for iOS and its emotional survival simulation gameplay: $2
- The artistic photo editor Trigraphy for iOS goes free for the first time in nearly a year
- The popular Ticket to Ride is now matching its lowest price on the App Store: $2
- The NES-style throwback platformer Adventures of Pip: $2 (Reg. $6)
- iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery – save 15%
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
The #1 best-selling 4K A/V Receiver at Amazon gets a 33% price drop: Sony 7.2-Ch. w/ HDR + Bluetooth for $198 (Reg. $300)
Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)
Nest Cam Outdoor is a best-seller, buy it now for $160 shipped (Reg. up to $200)
Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)
- PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards
- Amazon and DirecTV: free Fire TV Stick from $35
- Anker SoundBuds: NB10 Bluetooth $32 or w/ Lightning Cable $30
- Olala 13000mAh Power Bank $31, more
- Roku 4 Media Player (refurb.) for $60
- Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone $430 (Reg. $550)
- Rachael Ray Oven Lovin’ 5-Piece Set for $24
- Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker $17, more
- Samsung 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $350
- SupaBoy SNES handheld console: $81
- Garmin’s Nuvi GPS w/ lifetime maps for $99
- Browse 100 best-selling Kindle ebooks for just $1/each
- Victorinox Classic Steak Knife Set for just $30 (Reg. $50)
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Bike U-Lock for $26
- Bella’s dualbrew coffeemaker for $25
- BLACK+DECKER 6.5A 14-inch Electric Trimmer/Edger $34, more
- Harman Kardon5.1-Ch. Home Theater bundle for $150
- iBaby 1080p Wi-Fi Smart Digital Baby Monitor $142
- Aukey LED lamps starting at $20
- Get up to 70% off men and women’s TOMS
- Oregon Scientific Interactive SmartGlobe for $40
- Suit up and get more than $500 off in Macy’s Suiting Event
- PSN Exclusives Sale w/ PS4 titles from $3
- Motor Trend magazine sub: 4 yrs. for $12
- Kate and Jack Spade offer up to 75% off sale items
- Monopoly Here and Now: Buy it for only $6 (Reg. $10)
- D-Link Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Plug w/ Alexa control $25
- Legrand 4-Port USB In-Wall Outlet $20 (Reg. $35), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Lexar expands its lineup of popular USB flash drives with the new JumpDrive Tough
Stylishly cruise up to 22 miles per hour with Mercane’s Transboard electric scooter
Bring the Battle of Hoth home with Lego’s new Star Wars UCS T-47 Snowspeeder
- The German Lotusgrill brings smokeless BBQ to your home thanks to its unique design
- Square Enix is set to re-release the entire Secret of Mana series on Nintendo Switch [Video]
- Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics
- Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon
- Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens
- Grovemade’s new “indestructible” Key Ring is made from a solid block of anodized aluminum
- Anker unveils new Powerline II Dura MFi Lightning Cables with a lifetime warranty
- Sobro is the ‘cooler coffee table’ that features an integrated refrigerator drawer, and more
- An eBike with 90+ mile range has hit Kickstarter, check out the Stealth P-7 Electric
- Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more
- Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]
- Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard
- Denon takes on your home theater (and Sonos) with its pricey new HEOS Bar and Sub
- UrbanX is the low cost solution that converts any bicycle into an eBike in 60 seconds