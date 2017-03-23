Etsy for Android now supports Android Pay checkout

The first thing you think about with Android Pay is contactless NFC payments, but that’s not the only thing it does. Not many apps support it, but Android Pay can actually be used virtually in apps on your phone. Today, Etsy has announced that its Android app will support Android Pay for checkout…

In a blog post today, Etsy revealed that an update rolling out now will enable checkout in the app using cards in Android Pay. That makes things a little easier since using Android Pay simply requires a pin or fingerprint as opposed to filling out your card details.

Of course, users hoping to take advantage of this will still need to have a card/bank supported by Android Pay. If your card isn’t supported by Android Pay, you’ll simply need to use the typical checkout method. Etsy also says that sellers won’t see any change in payments from customers who use Android Pay to check out. The update is rolling out starting today and available via Google Play.