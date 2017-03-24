9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 13-inch Chromebook $275, Moto 360 Sport $110, SanDisk 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $25, more

- Mar. 24th 2017 10:24 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Acer’s 13-inch Convertible 4GB Chromebook for as little as $275 (Reg. $400)

Get a smartwatch without breaking the bank: Moto 360 Sport for $110 (Reg. $150)

SanDisk’s ultra portable 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is selling for $25 (Reg. $34+)

Daily Deals: Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70, Apple’s 256GB 13.3-inch MacBook Air $925, more

Save nearly $330 on the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, marked down to $2,070 shipped (Reg, $2,399)

Apple unveiled a slew of new Watch bands today, here are the best third-party alternatives for less money

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Adobe’s Photoshop/Premiere Elements 15 editing suite is on sale for $70

 

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock in three colors for $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)

Put Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock on your nightstand for $25 (Reg. $35)

Unlock your door with Siri: August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183 shipped (Reg. $230)

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Pong comes to your living room with the official vintage Atari coffee table, pre-order now

Hypar’s Folding Kayak comes in at less than 20-pounds and fits in your luggage

Logitech announces new MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide