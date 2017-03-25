Updated Play Store with a new ‘My Apps’ section appears to be rolling out now [Gallery]

Yesterday we got our first look at a Play Store design tweak currently rolling out to some that changes the look of search results. In addition to that change, it appears that Google is now slowly rolling out a design update that looks similar to what we saw in a leaked “dogfood” version of the Play Store last month…

The screenshots seen below, taken by @YTSecurity, appears to show a finalized version of the My Apps section redesign. The outgoing version currently has three tabs: installed, all, and beta. The new version has now separated apps that have updates available into their own tab, has kept the installed tab, all has now been changed to library, and there is still the tab that lists all of the apps that you are testing beta versions of.

Best of all, there is now the option to sort apps within the installed and library tabs by alphabetical order, last updated, last used, and by size.

If you aren’t seeing this update just yet, don’t worry. Much like most of Google’s updates, this appears to be a staged rollout that is taking place server-side. The user who took these screenshots tells me that they’re using version 7.06.08.N-all[0] [PR] 149245622 of the Play Store on a Nexus 6P running Android 7.1.2. This is the same version that I currently have installed but I haven’t received any changes yet.

Hopefully, we will see this reach more devices over the coming weeks.