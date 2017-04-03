Android 7.1.2 with April security patch rolling out now to Nexus and Pixel devices

Following the second public beta of Android 7.1.2 last month, Nougat’s second maintenance release is now rolling out. Mainly focusing on bug fixes and optimizations, there are some minor new features for the Google Pixel and Nexus devices.

The Pixel C receives the majority of updates with the Pixel Launcher now available and optimized for tablets. To match the Pixel phones, the split navigation buttons are also white. The most noticeable difference is a grid-based multitasking menu that shows the last eight opened apps as small cards.

There is a new roaming indicator in the status bar for phones, while the Nexus 5X and 6P get fingerprint gestures that first launched on the Pixel. Users can now swipe on the fingerprint sensor to reveal the notification drawer from anywhere in the OS. Lastly, in Settings for all devices, there are new battery usage alerts for apps.

Meanwhile Android 7.1.2 also addresses a number of issues for the Pixel and Pixel XL:

Improved fingerprint swipe performance

Bluetooth connectivity improvements

Early battery shutdown

Pink banding on camera

Audio popping issue at high volumes

Of note, Google also released 7.1.1 with the April security patch this morning.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.