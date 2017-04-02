Android 7.1.2 rolling out to the Pixel C with new launcher, multitasking menu, and more

Android 7.1.2 is a surprisingly big update for the Pixel C. The Pixel Launcher makes its way to tablets, while the multitasking menu is now optimized for larger screen sizes. Several owners of the device are now reporting that the latest version of Android is beginning to widely rollout…

The second public beta of 7.1.2 was released earlier this month to devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Yesterday, users who are not in the program noticed that a 340.1MB system update was available for install.

Google has yet to officially highlight the new features, but the Pixel C tablet gains some changes that first debuted on phones. The Pixel Launcher replaces the Google Now launcher and adds a swipe-up app drawer and weather/date widget in the top right corner. Additionally, the navigation buttons now match the white style on phones.

However, the most noticeable feature is a multitasking menu that takes better advantage of the larger screen. Apps are now displayed in a grid rather than as large cards you scroll through one at a time. Unfortunately, only the last eight apps are available with no ability to access older ones.

Users also note that the update is on the April security patch. This Saturday release is especially odd as it has yet to roll out to any other Pixel or Nexus device. With the security patch expected on Monday, it’s more likely than 7.1.2 will be released for those devices then.

You can check to see if 7.1.2 is available for your Pixel C by going to the Settings menu and checking for a system update.