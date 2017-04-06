9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,550, UPS Surge Protector $65, Yamaha A/V Receiver $400, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar now $1,550 shipped

CyberPower 850VA UPS + 4-outlet Surge Protector bundled for $65 today only

Yamaha 7.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay for $400 (all-time low)

Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone

Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more

9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]

Most Fashionable Watches and Smart Watches of 2017

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

DJI Drone Deals from $349: cert. refurb Phantom 4 $730 and more!

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Clarity is a touchscreen Smart Speaker that combines Google Now and Alexa

The Sunrise Smart Pillow aspires to make every morning better

Lego introduces 16 new minifigures with Collectible Series 17

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Media Player as low as $80 (Reg. $120+)

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors from $150

VIZIO’s SmartCast 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is down to $600 shipped

LG’s new 49-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $579 (Reg. $799)

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

