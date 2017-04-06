Would you be more inclined to use YouTube TV if bundled with Play Music/YouTube Red? [Poll]

Currently, if you’re interested in an ad-free experience on YouTube without using an adblocker, you can sign up for YouTube Red. For $10 a month, you aren’t served any ads while still giving creators money for their work and given access to Google Play Music. But with YouTube TV, you don’t get any additional services. If YouTube Red and Play Music were bundled with YouTube TV, would you be more inclined to try out the service?

YouTube TV, which is currently only available in five different markets across the US, is a live TV streaming service that allows users to stream their favorite television shows from almost anywhere on almost any device. For $35, you not only get most of the popular TV stations but also an unlimited cloud DVR service that holds your recordings for nine months and the ability to share the account with up to six users.

With so many other live TV streaming services out on the market, though, YouTube isn’t really setting itself apart from the crowd. Sling TV starts at $20 a month, PlayStation Vue at $30, and DirecTV Now is available for $35 a month. Dollar-for-dollar, YouTube TV isn’t offering anything unique.

Even though YouTube TV hasn’t fully rolled out completely across the country, would you be more interested in the service if it had some of Google’s other entertainment services bundled in? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!