13 more banks add support for Android Pay

- Apr. 9th 2017 6:27 pm PT

Android Pay is off to an awesome start in 2017, adding support for dozens of banks in the past few months. This month, Google has added support for a baker’s dozen of banks, mainly local banks in the United States.

It’s all pretty simple here. Android Pay support for a bank enables users to register their cards via the app for use on supported devices and smartwatches. Back in the day, Google Wallet supported any card, so many were disappointed to learn that Android Pay would need to work with their specific bank.

The latest list of supported banks for Android Pay follows (via AndroidPolice):

  1. Bank of Stockton
  2. Boundary Waters Bank
  3. Citizens Bank of the South
  4. Country Bank for Savings
  5. Countryside Bank
  6. First Green Bank
  7. First State Bank of the Florida Keys
  8. Indiana University Credit Union
  9. Greenfield Cooperative Bank
  10. Maquoketa State Bank
  11. McFarland State Bank
  12. The Conway National Bank
  13. The Infirmary Federal Credit Union

