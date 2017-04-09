13 more banks add support for Android Pay

Android Pay is off to an awesome start in 2017, adding support for dozens of banks in the past few months. This month, Google has added support for a baker’s dozen of banks, mainly local banks in the United States.

It’s all pretty simple here. Android Pay support for a bank enables users to register their cards via the app for use on supported devices and smartwatches. Back in the day, Google Wallet supported any card, so many were disappointed to learn that Android Pay would need to work with their specific bank.

The latest list of supported banks for Android Pay follows (via AndroidPolice):

Bank of Stockton Boundary Waters Bank Citizens Bank of the South Country Bank for Savings Countryside Bank First Green Bank First State Bank of the Florida Keys Indiana University Credit Union Greenfield Cooperative Bank Maquoketa State Bank McFarland State Bank The Conway National Bank The Infirmary Federal Credit Union

