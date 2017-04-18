How to enable the app drawer button on the Galaxy S8

- Apr. 18th 2017 2:25 pm PT

Android Basics Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung’s new launcher on the Galaxy S8 takes a cue from Google by dropping the traditional app drawer for one that you access via a swipe. It’s an interesting, but nice change. However, it may be a bit weird for some users to adjust to. Luckily, you can swap back to the traditional option if you’d like to; here’s how to enable the app drawer button on the Galaxy S8.

The app drawer available on the Galaxy S8 out of the box is pretty simple to use. A swipe up or down on the home screen triggers the app drawer to open, and another swipe up or down closes it. It’s very similar to the launcher found on Google’s Pixel phones, and personally, I quite like it. To enable the app drawer button, you only need to perform a few steps.

  1. Long-press on any empty portion of the home screen
  2. Tap Home Screen Settings
  3. Tap Apps button
  4. Select the setting you prefer and tap Apply

