Google Play Developer Console is now ‘Google Play Console,’ gets Material Design facelift

The Google Play Console — previously known as the Google Play Developer Console — has today received a Material Design facelift. The Play Console serves as a place for app developers to track the status of the Android apps they’ve published to the store, and now it’s just a bit prettier…

As far as we can tell, there isn’t much new here in terms of actual functionality — rather, it looks like the Play Console has kept all of its functionality and just moved it around a bit. There are several new categories, including “Development tools,” “Release management,” “Store presence,” “User acquisition,” and “User feedback”. Google has provided a list of pages within each category.

Once you’ve selected an app, you’ll see the menu includes several new categories. Here are the pages you’ll find in each of those categories: Development tools : Crashes & ANRs, Deobfuscation Files, Services & APIs, FCM Diagnostics

: Crashes & ANRs, Deobfuscation Files, Services & APIs, FCM Diagnostics Release management : Artifact library, Manage releases, Pre-launch report

: Artifact library, Manage releases, Pre-launch report Store presence : Store listing, Store listing experiments, Pricing & distribution, Content rating, In-app products, Paid app sales, Translation service

: Store listing, Store listing experiments, Pricing & distribution, Content rating, In-app products, Paid app sales, Translation service User acquisition : User acquisition, AdWords campaigns, Promotions, Optimization tips

: User acquisition, AdWords campaigns, Promotions, Optimization tips User feedback: Ratings, Reviews analysis, Reviews, Beta feedback For more information on some of the most popular features, click the links below.

Google’s website says the new design is rolling out “starting in April 2017,” which is this month, but it seems it might take a while before everyone can see it. None of us here at 9to5Google are seeing the new design yet, but several tipsters for Android Police — where the below images came from — are indeed seeing it live right now. Let us know in the comments if you’re seeing it.

(via Android Police)