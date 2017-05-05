9to5Rewards: Two tech21 cases for Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ [Giveaway]

For this week’s 9to5Rewards, we’re partnering with tech21 to give away five pairs of cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+. If you win, you’re going to get a total of 2 different cases from the same company that made the Evo Check cases for Pixel that we gave away in March…

Specifically, we’re giving away two cases per winner; you’ll get one Pure Clear Case and one Evo Wallet case. Here are the full details:

The Tech21 Pure Clear Case is a “beautifully clear” case that has 2 meters of drop protection, and the Evo Wallet Case has 3 meters of drop protection and offers quick and easy access to your credit cards and identification. If you haven’t yet, check out our Galaxy S8 review.

Each of the five winners of this week’s giveaway is going to get two cases for the device of their choice. Check back every week for more opportunities to win, and check out the 9to5Rewards guide to see what you’ve already missed out on. There are more chances to win some goodies this week over at 9to5Mac.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ 4 cases were @connororourke15 and @wicrersoft_paul.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US, Europe, and Canada.

How to enter?

