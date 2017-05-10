Material Components page goes live on Material Design website

The Material Design website got a complete revamp last year, and since, Google has continually added more content and useful information. Recently, Material Design even got its own Twitter account. Now, the Material Design site has been updated with Material Components to “make it easy to build user experiences with Material Design on Android, iOS, and the web.”

The Material Design guidelines contain evolving visual, interactive, and motion guidance that can be customized to your app and website.

Material Components provide a reliable development environment for apps and websites across Android, iOS, and the web. Components are updated as the Material Design system evolves, ensuring consistent pixel-perfect implementation and adherence to Google’s front-end development standards, such as internationalization and accessibility support.

Material Design widgets are also available for Flutter, a mobile app SDK for building high-performance, high-fidelity, apps for iOS and Android, from a single codebase.