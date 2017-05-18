Google I/O 2017 halts temporarily due to fire, press being evacuated [Update]

Update 4:40pm PST: The fire appears to have been extinguished. Emergency vehicles are now departing the Shoreline Amphitheatre and attendees are now being allowed back in.
A fire has broken out inside one of the food establishments within Google’s developer conference. As of now, we do not know if anyone was harmed by the fire or how the fire was started but the press lounge was evacuated for everyone’s safety…
For everyone’s safety, it would appear that Google has stopped people from entering the developer conference.