Google I/O 2017 halts temporarily due to fire, press being evacuated [Update]

Update 4:40pm PST: The fire appears to have been extinguished. Emergency vehicles are now departing the Shoreline Amphitheatre and attendees are now being allowed back in.

A fire has broken out inside one of the food establishments within Google’s developer conference. As of now, we do not know if anyone was harmed by the fire or how the fire was started but the press lounge was evacuated for everyone’s safety…

For everyone’s safety, it would appear that Google has stopped people from entering the developer conference.

I/O was effectively on pause for 30 minutes as everyone took time away from sessions to tweet Note 7 jokes. Also front gate was closed off. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 18, 2017

MEDIA: Please contact @MtnViewFire for info. on incident at Shoreline Amp. We're providing traffic control out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/8GQhnCJZts — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) May 18, 2017

There's a fire (currently small, hopefully easily contained) at an I/O concession. They just evacuated the nearby press area. pic.twitter.com/GUoMHjeqx0 — Harry McCracken 🇺🇸 (@harrymccracken) May 18, 2017

Bloggers evacuated bc I/O was too lit. Someone with a walkie said "minor explosion" "face" and "burn" pic.twitter.com/oFgbL63p4k — Nicole Nguyen (@itsnicolenguyen) May 18, 2017