Samsung confirms Chromebook Pro’s May 28 release date w/ $550 pricetag

The Samsung Chromebook Pro, the higher-spec version of the Chromebook Plus that we reviewed earlier this year, is finally coming to the market. After first showing up on Amazon for pre-order last week, Samsung has now confirmed that the long-awaited Chromebook will be available for purchase on May 28th…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

What makes the Samsung Chromebook Pro so unique is that it was built in conjunction with Google to run full Android applications. As we mentioned in our review of the Plus, the application experience was incredibly buggy and was what most likely delayed the release of the Pro. Although the Android application experience is still going to be in beta when the Chromebook Pro ships, hopefully, it will work a little better…and as typical with Chromebooks, is always improving.

As a quick recap, the Pro sports a 12.3-inch, 2400×1600 pixel touch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, a rotating hinge, and support for Samsung’s built-in stylus. What sets it apart from the Chromebook Plus is a more robust Intel Core m3 processor and a metallic black finish.

If you’re interested in picking up a Samsung Chromebook Pro, it will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung.com, and the ShopSamsung app on May 28th for $549.99. Additionally, you can pre-order the Chromebook Pro on Amazon right now if you don’t want to wait.