Samsung Chromebook Pro now available for pre-order from Amazon

At CES 2017 back in January, we got our first look at the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro. Powered by higher specs than the average budget Chromebook, these two premium devices were made to run full Android applications on top of Chrome OS. After a bit of a delay, Samsung has posted the Chromebook Pro on Amazon for pre-order…

First spotted by Chrome Unboxed, the more powerful of the two Samsung Chromebooks might finally make its way to consumers. Just like its lesser-specced brother, the Pro sports a 12.3-inch, 2400×1600 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and support for Samsung’s built-in stylus. What sets it apart, though, is a more powerful Intel Core m3 processor and a black finish.

The main reason for the Chromebook Pro’s delayed is most likely due to the sub-par Android application experience. In our review of the Plus, we noted that the Chromebook had performance issues when running Android applications. As the Pro is basically supposed to be the flagship Chromebook on the market, it would make sense for it to be delayed while Google perfects the user experience.

You can pre-order the Samsung Chromebook Pro right now from Amazon for $550 and have it shipped to you near the end of May. The Pro’s Amazon listing shows a release date of May 28th but without any official word from Samsung, we do not know when exactly the Chromebook Pro will be available.