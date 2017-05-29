9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 29-inch monitor $229, Lamicall Android dock $6.50, Amazon Echo $140, more

- May. 29th 2017 10:39 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

LG 29-Inch Ultrawide Freesync Monitor: $229 shipped (Reg. $400)

Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall iPhone/ Android Dock $6.50, more

Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot now up to $40 off for Prime members

Review: Logitech’s Z537 Speaker System gives your Mac the audio it deserves [Video]

9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

This Brother Wireless Printer w/ AirPrint is an Amazon favorite, now $100 (Reg. $130)

Kindle Voyager E-Reader (refurb) $135 + up to 80% off Kindle E-Books nonfiction bestsellers

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner

Homsecure alerts your iOS/Android device when your existing smoke alarms go off

Smacircle S1 eBike fits in your backpack to make storage a breeze

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Verizon offers $50 Visa Gift Card w/ Samsung Gear 360 VR

Google Home $99 (Reg. $129) for Express shoppers

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide