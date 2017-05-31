9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Solo3 Headphones $200, MusicCast Wi-Fi Speaker $200, Samsung Galaxy Tab A (refurb) $70, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: Beats Solo3 Headphones $200, Pioneer Mini Stereo System w/ Bluetooth $105, more
Yamaha MusicCast Wi-Fi Speaker w/ AirPlay + Bluetooth $200 (Reg. $250)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch 16GB (refurb): $70 (Reg. $200) | eBay
Amazon Storage/Network Sale 40% off: flash drives, routers & more from $19
Review: Logitech’s Z537 Speaker System gives your Mac the audio it deserves [Video]
Review: RDS Nintendo Switch case offers protection from bumps while on-the-go
9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Sensi’s Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat is a #1 best-seller and works w/ Alexa: $104
- Applebee’s, Chili’s, CVS, Steak ‘n Shake and more gift cards up to 20% off
- Star Knight’s action-platforming drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Infinity Dungeon Evolution for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Slayaway Camp and its Minecraft-like horror gets very first price drop: $2
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $5)
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)
- Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $239 price drop, now $760 shipped
- iTunes offers ten-film iconic movie bundles from each decade for $20/ea
- VicTsing Wireless Mouse w/ 15-month long battery for $6 (40% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Living Earth, Star Knight, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NieR Automata $40, NHL 17 $10, more
- YUNEEC 4K Typhoon Quadcopter bundle $550 (Reg. $800)
- Harman Kardon HKTS 9 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System $155 (cert. refurb, Orig. $600)
- Improve your career and save on these Training Bundles: Photoshop, Office, more!
- No Stress Chess teaches you the basics for $13
- CyberPower Heavy Duty 8-Outlet Power Strip w/ 6-foot Cord: $13.50 (all-time low)
- Genesis Executive Office Chair w/ adjustable back $135 (Reg. $180)
- Men’s Grooming Sale: Panasonic Trimmer $11, Remington Razor $29, more
- Tablo upgrades its Dual OTA DVR with on-board storage, smaller footprint
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-pack of USB A to C Cables $9, more
- Amazon Father’s Day sale takes up to 20% off Makita, DEWALT tools and more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
ASUS unveils 35-inch curved gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
Prynt Pocket lets you print photos from your iPhone like a Polaroid camera
Pedego’s Airstream eBike is just as feature-packed as it is stylish
- How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner
- DEWALT overhauls Bluetooth Connect system w/ new tools, trackers, more
- Gogoro’s second gen electric scooter has a lower price, same power
- Pokemon’s Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android for worldwide release
- Makerball is a DIY Pinball Machine that is completely customizable
- IK Multimedia debuts new beast Mac synth w/ Moog, Prophet, Oberheim sampler-instruments
- 8Bitdo rolls out free Nintendo Switch support for all its retro-style controllers
- Two:35 is a computer building kit for kids that can actually get them certification
- DJI’s new $499 Spark drone offers gesture controls, compact design [Gallery]
- Sphero unveils iOS-controlled Lightning McQueen racer for $300
- BIKI is an underwater 4K camera drone that can go wherever you swim
- Belkin intros new line of compact Pocket Power banks starting at $20
- Ambi Climate returns with its second generation Alexa-enabled air conditioner controller
- Haikara smartwatch focuses on fashion with customizable watch faces and bands
- This Vintage Vinyl Bluetooth Speaker is actually made out of reclaimed records
- Beyond Zero’s liquor freezer puts your cocktail “in the rocks”
- NikeLab releases urban commuter, all-condition ACG.07.KMTR
- Monoprice is now making a professional quality 3D Printer at just $159
- Love Hultén’s new vintage-inspired mahogany Astovox Hi-Fi System
- Atomos Ninja Inferno: A great way to speed up your Panasonic GH5 workflow [Video]
- LEGO’s latest is a massive 2,800-piece Minecraft Mountain Cave set
- WATTS is the customizable battery backup system meant to fit any home
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse goes to $20, MX Master $60, more
Canon PIXMA Inkjet All-In-One Printer w/AirPrint $56 shipped (Reg. $75)
Smartphone Accessories: Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 6/s Plus $50, more
Mophie Battery Case for iPhone 6/s: $30 (Reg. $50)
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
- GoPro HERO+ LCD Action Camera on sale for $109
- TP-Link AC1200 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender $35 shipped
- Joby GorillaPod Tripod and Lowepro Bag for $40
- DEWALT’s 5-inch Band Saw Kit drops to almost $100 off
- ChefSteps CS20001 Joule Sous Vide drops to $149
- Rubbermaid Closet Organizer Kit hits Amazon all-time low: $73
- APC SurgeArrest 120V 7-Outlet Surge Protector: $12.50
- Green Deals: LIFX A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $45, more
- ZTE Axon 7 Mini 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $170
- Twelve South’s HiRise Stand for Apple Watch now $20
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, CVS, more
- Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh system 2-pack $300
- Allen Sports 2-Bike Trunk Rack back to $50
- Yamaha 4K 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver with AirPlay for $275
- Vansky Lighting Strips for an enhanced HDTV experience from $10
- TRENDnet Powerline 500 AV Kit w/ Wi-Fi Extender $40 (Reg. $55)
- Xbox One S 1TB Gears of War 4 Bundle for just $240