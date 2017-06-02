9to5Toys Lunch Break: ZTE Axon Pro 32GB $180, Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro $660, 13-inch MacBook Air $760, more

- Jun. 2nd 2017 1:36 pm PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

ZTE Axon Pro 32GB 4G Android Smartphone (unlocked) now $180 shipped

Microsoft 12-inch Surface Pro 4 2.4GHz/4GB/128GB goes to $660 (Reg. $850)

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $239 price drop, now $760 shipped

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day

Pagico 8.7 for Mac Helps You Focus on the Task at Hand: $20 (Orig. $50)

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)

Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

Hands-on: Logitech’s new MX Master 2S Mouse w/ Flow is remarkable

Review: RDS Nintendo Switch case offers protection from bumps while on-the-go

9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

T-Mobile offers a free iPhone SE with purchase of iPhone 7/Plus on installment plans

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Tinboard electric skateboard sports premium features at an affordable price

LEGO is now taking preorders for its Boost robotic kits arriving in August

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Apple’s AirPort Express Base Station adds AirPlay to your speakers for $69

Twelve South BookArc möd MacBook Stand drops to $40 (Reg. $60)

Twelve South’s HiRise Stand for Apple Watch now $20

AUKEY Mechanical Keyboards 30% off: starting at $25 shipped

Mighty Mac App Bundle includes $130 worth of productivity software for FREE

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide