9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer 15″ Chromebook (refurb) $125, Gear 360 $145, Harman Kardon Onyx $150, more

- Jun. 6th 2017 10:29 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Pioneer’s Andrew Jones Dolby Bookshelf Speakers drop to $150 (Reg. $300)

Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook w/ 16GB SSD is $125 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $200)

Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera: $145 (Reg. $160) | Amazon

Harman Kardon discounts its Onyx AirPlay/Bluetooth Speaker to $150

Laser Wireless Printers: Dell w/ AirPrint $50, Canon All-in-One $85

Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more

Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

iTunes Award Winning Movie Sale under $10: La La Land, Fences, Jackie, much more

Anker SoundCore 2 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker $34, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves

Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS

ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped

Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199

Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more

Pad & Quill leather/wood iPhone 7 cases up to 20% off, starting from $40

T-Mobile offers a free iPhone SE with purchase of iPhone 7/Plus on installment plans

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

 

