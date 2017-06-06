FLIR announces the One & One Pro thermal cameras, Android compatible w/ USB-C port

Thermal cameras are great for all sorts of use cases such as finding hot or cold spots around your home, checking the temperature of an appliance before trying to repair it, and so much more. To make it easier for users to get their hands on a thermal camera, Flir Systems makes thermal camera accessories that work by simply plugging them into your phone or tablet…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

Flir has announced two new camera modules: the One and One Pro. The biggest difference between the two new cameras are the thermal sensor resolutions. The updated Flir One displays at 80×60 while the One Pro is doubled at 160×120. The Pro is capable of reading higher temperatures reaching up to 400 degrees C while the third-generation One can read up to 120 degrees C. Additionally, the Pro includes added image post-processing tech built-in.

To make sure that the Flir One works for almost everyone, the company has designed the module so that it can extend the USB-C port so that it should fit even if someone has a case on their phone. The company calls this the OneFit connector and is capable of being adjusted up to four millimeters to work with your device.

Lastly, Flir is updating its Android application to include tips and tricks, use case suggestions, the ability to share content with the Flir community, new video editing tools, and more. The updated app will be needed to display the Pro’s added functionality such as the ability to display multiple heat sources at once.

If you’re interested in purchasing either of these thermal cameras, you can pre-order them starting today on Flir’s website. The standard One will set you back $199.99, while the more powerful One Pro will sell for $399.99 and should start shipping this summer.

Press Release: