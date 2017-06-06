FLIR announces the One & One Pro thermal cameras, Android compatible w/ USB-C port

Thermal cameras are great for all sorts of use cases such as finding hot or cold spots around your home, checking the temperature of an appliance before trying to repair it, and so much more. To make it easier for users to get their hands on a thermal camera, Flir Systems makes thermal camera accessories that work by simply plugging them into your phone or tablet…
Flir has announced two new camera modules: the One and One Pro. The biggest difference between the two new cameras are the thermal sensor resolutions. The updated Flir One displays at 80×60 while the One Pro is doubled at 160×120. The Pro is capable of reading higher temperatures reaching up to 400 degrees C while the third-generation One can read up to 120 degrees C. Additionally, the Pro includes added image post-processing tech built-in.
To make sure that the Flir One works for almost everyone, the company has designed the module so that it can extend the USB-C port so that it should fit even if someone has a case on their phone. The company calls this the OneFit connector and is capable of being adjusted up to four millimeters to work with your device.
Lastly, Flir is updating its Android application to include tips and tricks, use case suggestions, the ability to share content with the Flir community, new video editing tools, and more. The updated app will be needed to display the Pro’s added functionality such as the ability to display multiple heat sources at once.
If you’re interested in purchasing either of these thermal cameras, you can pre-order them starting today on Flir’s website. The standard One will set you back $199.99, while the more powerful One Pro will sell for $399.99 and should start shipping this summer.
Press Release:
WILSONVILLE, OR–(Marketwired – Jun 6, 2017) – FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced that the new third generation FLIR ONE® and FLIR ONE Pro thermal imaging cameras are available for pre-order worldwide with product deliveries starting in late June. Powered by FLIR’s Lepton® thermal microcamera core, the FLIR ONE builds upon a legacy of enabling thermal imaging on smartphones. The latest FLIR ONE is FLIR’s most affordable smartphone thermal camera while the first edition FLIR ONE Pro is the most advanced FLIR ONE to date.
New Features Like its predecessors, both new FLIR ONEs come equipped with a thermal and a high-definition visible camera. Using FLIR’s patented multispectral dynamic imaging (MSX®) technology, both FLIR ONE models emboss high-fidelity, visible-light details onto the thermal imagery to dramatically improve image quality. The FLIR ONE and FLIR ONE Pro offer a breadth of new and improved features including:
- OneFit™ adjustable connector enables the connection to be adjusted up to four millimeters to accommodate a variety of smartphone cases without the need to remove the case. This patent pending feature is available for both iOS and Android devices.
- Improved FLIR ONE App that now features in-app tips for problem solving, use cases, and a community for sharing images and videos.
- Smartwatch compatibility with the Apple Watch and select Android smartwatches, providing the ability to stream live thermal imagery to see around corners and take images or video from your smartwatch.
FLIR ONE Pro The all-new FLIR ONE Pro, designed for professionals and consumers alike, is the most advanced FLIR ONE ever created. With a distinctive ruggedized design that is drop tested to 1.8 meters, the FLIR ONE Pro is made to withstand work and outdoor environments. Combining FLIR’s MSX with FLIR’s video signal processing technology, VividIR™, the FLIR ONE Pro delivers the highest thermal image quality and clarity of all FLIR ONE generations. It also offers exclusive, advanced FLIR ONE App features, including multiple spot temperature meters and selectable onscreen temperature tracking regions. “Our goal with the third generation FLIR ONE and FLIR ONE Pro is to equip more consumers and professionals alike with the ability to experience the power of thermal imaging and the world’s sixth sense,” said Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR Systems. “With continued research and development, we’ve combined the functionality of previous versions with greater affordability to provide a thermal camera accessory at just $199.99. Meanwhile, we have also created the more powerful FLIR ONE Pro for those who require more functionality and image clarity either at home, at play, or on the jobsite.” FLIR ONE, with an MSRP of $199.99, and FLIR ONE Pro, with an MSRP of $399.99, are available for pre-order worldwide today for either iOS or Android (USB-C) at http://www.flir.com/flirone. FLIR ONE and FLIR ONE Pro, including a Micro-USB version for Android devices, will be available at established FLIR partners worldwide this summer. To learn more about FLIR ONE, visit http://www.flir.com/flirone. For more information about the FLIR app developer program, visit http://www.flir.com/flirone/developer.